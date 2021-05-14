Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vital Farms in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vital Farms’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vital Farms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.88.

VITL stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. Vital Farms has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $43.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09.

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 18,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $400,999.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at $165,387.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $674,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,086 shares in the company, valued at $541,920.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,635 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 677,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,141,000 after buying an additional 164,236 shares during the period. Amazon com Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth $40,578,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth $904,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 37,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

