Vivendi’s (VIVHY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

VIVHY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIVHY traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.85. 21,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. Vivendi has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.42. The company has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

