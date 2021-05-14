Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Issues Earnings Results

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 661.57% and a negative return on equity of 243.62%.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.52. 2,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,291. Viveve Medical has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.85.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Viveve Medical in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

