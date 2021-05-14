Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 million.

Get Vivos Therapeutics alerts:

VVOS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.03. 80 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,680. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.63. Vivos Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $14.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing (SDB) comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company's solutions cover proprietary alternatives for treating mild-to-moderate OSA; craniofacial and anatomical anomalies that are associated with mild-to-moderate OSA.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.