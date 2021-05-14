VIZIO, Inc. (NYSE:VZIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of VIZIO, Inc. (NYSE:VZIO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.29.

VZIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO William Wei Wang sold 341,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $6,690,133.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 581,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $12,212,235.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,576,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,101,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock valued at $36,296,438.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $844,000.

Shares of VZIO stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.13. VIZIO has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $505.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.20 million.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

