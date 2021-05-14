Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CFO Justin Spencer Sells 6,000 Shares

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $200,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,989.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Justin Spencer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

On Monday, April 12th, Justin Spencer sold 6,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $220,140.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Justin Spencer sold 5,685 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $231,095.25.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.34. The company had a trading volume of 214,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.91. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.61 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.40.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.06 million. Analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,324,000 after acquiring an additional 65,545 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $1,099,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,109,000 after acquiring an additional 43,391 shares in the last quarter.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.