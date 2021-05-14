Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €254.07 ($298.90).

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €296.00 ($348.24) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

VOW3 stock opened at €205.65 ($241.94) on Friday. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 12 month high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €228.91 and a 200 day moving average price of €176.80. The stock has a market cap of $42.41 billion and a PE ratio of 12.37.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

