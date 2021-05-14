Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €64.61 ($76.01).

VNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.90 ($95.18) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Vonovia stock traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €50.66 ($59.60). 1,235,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €47.30 ($55.65) and a 12 month high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €55.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of €56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion and a PE ratio of 8.63.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

