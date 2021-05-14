Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Bought by Banyan Capital Management Inc.

Banyan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,212 shares during the period. Vontier accounts for about 4.2% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Banyan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vontier worth $6,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VNT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,825. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.14.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

VNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

