Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) fell 7.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.59 and last traded at $19.70. 4,273 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 232,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

Several brokerages recently commented on VOR. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $862,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $46,318,000.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

