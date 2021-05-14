VouchForMe Trading Down 46.6% Over Last Week (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 14th. One VouchForMe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $477,938.76 and approximately $775.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VouchForMe has traded 46.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00092285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00020116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $607.47 or 0.01198457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00066547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.44 or 0.00113327 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00063613 BTC.

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

