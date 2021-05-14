Vox.Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $232,148.00 (VOX)

Vox.Finance (CURRENCY:VOX) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Vox.Finance coin can now be purchased for $110.70 or 0.00219776 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vox.Finance has a market cap of $1.21 million and $232,148.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vox.Finance has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00094563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $302.97 or 0.00601514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.61 or 0.00241446 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $595.77 or 0.01182848 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $618.28 or 0.01227545 BTC.

About Vox.Finance

Vox.Finance’s total supply is 16,176 coins and its circulating supply is 10,905 coins. The official website for Vox.Finance is vox.finance . Vox.Finance’s official Twitter account is @RealVoxFinance

