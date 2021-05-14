vSlice (VSL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.00

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded down 45.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. One vSlice coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, vSlice has traded 61% lower against the U.S. dollar. vSlice has a market cap of $67,395.45 and approximately $5.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get vSlice alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00093565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 61.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00019871 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $590.81 or 0.01171670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00067895 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00115475 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00063261 BTC.

About vSlice

vSlice (VSL) is a coin. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 coins. vSlice’s official website is www.vslice.io . The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for vSlice is medium.com/@vdiceio

According to CryptoCompare, “vSlice is a token issued on the Ethereum blockchain. It represents a piece in the ownership of the vDice gambling dapp and its revenue. This token will issue dividends produced by the gambling fees charged on vDice, which is a fully decentralized version of SatoshiDICE for Ether betting. “

Buying and Selling vSlice

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire vSlice should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase vSlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for vSlice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for vSlice and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.