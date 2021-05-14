Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Tops $4.28 on Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 14th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $75.26 million and $192,023.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.28 or 0.00008698 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00092620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00019884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.84 or 0.01169119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00067811 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00063062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00109949 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,650 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

