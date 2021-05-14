Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,587 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.53.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $190.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $194.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

