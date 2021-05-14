Vyant Bio (VYNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ VYNT traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.18. 3,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,184. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05. Vyant Bio has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Vyant Bio Company Profile

Vyant Bio, Inc operates as a biotechnology drug discovery company. The company, through its subsidiary, StemoniX, develops and manufactures at-scale human induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cell-derived neural and cardiac screening platforms for drug discovery and development. StemoniX, through collaborations with drug discovery organizations, tests compounds in-house, creates cell-based disease models, and operationalizes custom human iPSC-derived disease models for high-throughput screening.

