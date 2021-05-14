W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Shares of GRA stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $68.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 325.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. W. R. Grace & Co. has a one year low of $38.70 and a one year high of $68.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.57 and its 200 day moving average is $58.58.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,007,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,172 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. in the first quarter worth $30,475,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 4,301.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 85,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after acquiring an additional 78,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,934,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,064,000 after acquiring an additional 52,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

