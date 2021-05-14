Wall Capital Group Inc. Buys 2,599 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Wall Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,183,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,228 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 48.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 47,338 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 86.3% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 69,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 32,280 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 41,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,505. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.65. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $40.06.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.