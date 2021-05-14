Wall Capital Group Inc. Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Wall Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 0.8% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574,728 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,648 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,157 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,183,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,375,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,911 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.28. 32,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,678,505. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $40.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.65.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

