Wall Capital Group Inc. Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wall Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.2% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,138 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,028 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,390.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,695,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,938 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 387.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,810,000 after acquiring an additional 477,013 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.06. The stock had a trading volume of 71,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,690,021. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.12. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $66.27 and a 52 week high of $99.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.