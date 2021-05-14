Wall Capital Group Inc. Has $5.92 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Wall Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 2.2% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 35,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.32. 7,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,573. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.93. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.88 and a 12 month high of $102.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

