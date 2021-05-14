Wall Capital Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wall Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.06. The company had a trading volume of 71,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,690,021. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.12. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $66.27 and a 52-week high of $99.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

