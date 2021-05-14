Wall Capital Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wall Capital Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 49.9% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wall Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $137,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock traded up $4.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $381.77. The company had a trading volume of 270,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112,028. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $377.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $253.97 and a 12 month high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

