Wall Capital Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wall Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 49.9% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Wall Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $137,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $4.61 on Friday, hitting $381.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112,028. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $377.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $253.97 and a fifty-two week high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

