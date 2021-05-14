Wanchain Price Hits $1.86 on Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $315.10 million and approximately $14.32 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $1.86 or 0.00003738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00074546 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.83 or 0.00326538 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00013797 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00031103 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00011324 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005907 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

