Wanchain (WAN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $19.11 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Wanchain has a market cap of $329.58 million and $19.11 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $1.95 or 0.00003835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00071583 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.18 or 0.00332732 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00011355 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00030744 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00011167 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005864 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.