Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Equities analysts expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) to post $1.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. Warner Music Group reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full year sales of $5.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Warner Music Group.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.41.

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $33.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.57. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $39.61.

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $16,108,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warner Music Group (WMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.