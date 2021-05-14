Warp Finance (WARP) Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and $79,408.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $763.92 or 0.01502445 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00015644 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00035702 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

