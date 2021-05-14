Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%.

NASDAQ:WVE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.00. 11,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,573. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.35. Wave Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $19.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Wave Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

