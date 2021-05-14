Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Down 13.6% This Week

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 16% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $24.64 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001158 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00088411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $305.76 or 0.00603034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.00 or 0.00234708 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.85 or 0.01125871 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $620.47 or 0.01223729 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

