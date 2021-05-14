WAX Price Down 16.5% Over Last Week (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. WAX has a market cap of $311.51 million and approximately $9.32 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WAX has traded down 16.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00049340 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,725,995,552 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,659,463 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.