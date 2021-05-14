WazirX Reaches Market Capitalization of $622.42 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. WazirX has a total market cap of $622.42 million and $60.42 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for $2.12 or 0.00004210 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WazirX has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WazirX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00090076 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $306.90 or 0.00609802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.17 or 0.00232814 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004932 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $568.12 or 0.01128828 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $605.67 or 0.01203437 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 293,763,596 coins. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.