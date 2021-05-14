Webflix Token (WFX) Hits Market Capitalization of $464,286.04

Webflix Token (CURRENCY:WFX) traded down 32.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. Webflix Token has a total market cap of $464,286.04 and $635.00 worth of Webflix Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Webflix Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Webflix Token has traded 45.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00093605 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 56.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00019925 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.65 or 0.01166989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00067831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.06 or 0.00115489 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00063554 BTC.

Webflix Token Coin Profile

WFX is a coin. Webflix Token’s total supply is 27,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,276,984,493 coins. Webflix Token’s official website is www.webflix.io . Webflix Token’s official Twitter account is @WebflixO

According to CryptoCompare, “Webflix is a broadcasting platform where a wide range of web content, in particular, web series, can be uploaded and connects broadcasting platforms and users, powered by blockchain technology. Webflix Token or WFX is a cryptocurrency that ties Webflix platform to blockchain technology. It can be exchanged at the cryptocurrency exchange and used to trade, pay, invest and support content in the pipeline on Webflix platform. “

