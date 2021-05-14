Wedbush Weighs in on Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Beam Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.69). Wedbush also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.37) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.73) EPS.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 529,075.00%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BEAM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

Shares of BEAM opened at $66.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.82. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $126.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion and a PE ratio of -4.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 322.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,779,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647,481 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,159,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,945,000 after purchasing an additional 931,108 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 663.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,513,000 after purchasing an additional 515,886 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $17,960,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,762,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,236,713.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.