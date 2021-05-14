Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Diageo (DGE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Diageo (LON: DGE):
- 5/14/2021 – Diageo had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,640 ($47.56) to GBX 3,850 ($50.30). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2021 – Diageo had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,325 ($43.44). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2021 – Diageo had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,250 ($42.46) to GBX 3,540 ($46.25). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2021 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) price target on the stock.
- 5/13/2021 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on the stock.
- 5/13/2021 – Diageo had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,450 ($45.07) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/9/2021 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on the stock.
- 4/6/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2021 – Diageo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on the stock.
- 3/25/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/25/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/25/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,450 ($45.07) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/19/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,450 ($45.07) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Diageo stock traded up GBX 50 ($0.65) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,353.50 ($43.81). The company had a trading volume of 3,472,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,048. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,377.50 ($44.13). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,169.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,981.06. The company has a market capitalization of £78.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.86.
In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 270 shares of company stock worth $852,288.
