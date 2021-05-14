Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Diageo (DGE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Diageo (LON: DGE):

5/14/2021 – Diageo had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,640 ($47.56) to GBX 3,850 ($50.30). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Diageo had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,325 ($43.44). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Diageo had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,250 ($42.46) to GBX 3,540 ($46.25). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) price target on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Diageo had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,450 ($45.07) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Diageo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,450 ($45.07) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,450 ($45.07) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Diageo stock traded up GBX 50 ($0.65) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,353.50 ($43.81). The company had a trading volume of 3,472,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,048. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,377.50 ($44.13). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,169.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,981.06. The company has a market capitalization of £78.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.86.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 270 shares of company stock worth $852,288.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

