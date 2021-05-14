Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE: GRA) in the last few weeks:

5/3/2021 – W. R. Grace & Co. had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CL King.

5/3/2021 – W. R. Grace & Co. had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $71.00.

4/27/2021 – W. R. Grace & Co. was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $71.00.

4/27/2021 – W. R. Grace & Co. was downgraded by analysts at CL King from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/26/2021 – W. R. Grace & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/15/2021 – W. R. Grace & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – W. R. Grace & Co. had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – W. R. Grace & Co. had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co. stock opened at $68.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 325.24 and a beta of 1.47. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 12 month low of $38.70 and a 12 month high of $68.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.58.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. Analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

