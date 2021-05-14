Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TransDigm Group (TDG)

TransDigm Group (NYSE: TDG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/12/2021 – TransDigm Group is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2021 – TransDigm Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $780.00 to $762.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – TransDigm Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $663.00 to $660.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – TransDigm Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $660.00 to $670.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – TransDigm Group was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $667.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $604.00.

TransDigm Group stock traded up $6.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $593.19. 1,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,032. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.51 and a fifty-two week high of $633.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $603.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $587.92. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $5,654,187.00. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total transaction of $7,154,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,800 shares of company stock worth $41,143,618. 8.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

