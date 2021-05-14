Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International (NYSE: HON) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/3/2021 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $245.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $224.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $246.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Honeywell International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $233.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Honeywell’s first-quarter 2021 earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.7% and 4%, respectively. Strength in defense and space businesses, and solid demand for warehouse automation products are likely to boost the company’s revenues. Also, solid demand for personal protective equipment and a strong backlog will act as tailwinds. Increased commercial and operational excellence initiatives are likely to improve its near-term profitability. Strong cash flows allow it to deploy capital for making acquisitions and paying out dividends. However, in the year-to-date period, its shares have underperformed the industry. It believes that the weak commercial aerospace will adversely impact its near-term results. Given its extensive geographic presence, its business is subject to political, economic and geopolitical risks.”

4/26/2021 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $245.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $224.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $246.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Honeywell International was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $244.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $222.00.

4/13/2021 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $225.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Honeywell International was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $244.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $222.00.

4/6/2021 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $225.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $222.00 to $224.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $222.00 to $224.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

HON traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.37. 150,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,777,255. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.91 and its 200 day moving average is $208.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.11 and a 52 week high of $232.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,111,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,217 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,771,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $818,739,000 after acquiring an additional 829,207 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 824,893 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 7,187.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 782,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $166,378,000 after acquiring an additional 771,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $273,867,000 after acquiring an additional 747,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

