Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Altus Group (AIF)

5/7/2021 – Altus Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Altus Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$52.50 to C$58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Altus Group had its “na” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$63.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$66.00.

5/7/2021 – Altus Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Altus Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$58.00.

3/22/2021 – Altus Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$60.00 to C$70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Altus Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$57.00.

Shares of AIF stock opened at C$56.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.75. Altus Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$38.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$61.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.48. The company has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 107.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

In other Altus Group news, Senior Officer Michael Commons sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.30, for a total value of C$323,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$235,182.50. Also, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.69, for a total value of C$94,033.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,837,548.76.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

