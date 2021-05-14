Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Information Services (ISV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Information Services (TSE: ISV) recently:

5/9/2021 – Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$32.50 to C$33.00.

5/7/2021 – Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$25.00 to C$32.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$22.25 to C$25.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$23.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$20.50 to C$25.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Information Services stock traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$26.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,740. Information Services Co. has a 52-week low of C$13.50 and a 52-week high of C$27.28. The company has a market cap of C$465.50 million and a PE ratio of 22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$25.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.89.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$39.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$37.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Information Services Co. will post 1.5900001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.80%.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

