Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Information Services (ISV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Information Services (TSE: ISV) recently:
- 5/9/2021 – Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$32.50 to C$33.00.
- 5/7/2021 – Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/7/2021 – Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$25.00 to C$32.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/19/2021 – Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$22.25 to C$25.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2021 – Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$23.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2021 – Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$20.50 to C$25.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2021 – Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Information Services stock traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$26.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,740. Information Services Co. has a 52-week low of C$13.50 and a 52-week high of C$27.28. The company has a market cap of C$465.50 million and a PE ratio of 22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$25.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.89.
Information Services (TSE:ISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$39.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$37.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Information Services Co. will post 1.5900001 EPS for the current year.
Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.
