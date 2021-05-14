Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Intertape Polymer Group (ITPOF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS: ITPOF):

  • 5/13/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$38.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 5/13/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 5/13/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 5/13/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 5/13/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $38.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 5/3/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $35.50 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 4/15/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/16/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/15/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $30.00 to $35.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/15/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.
  • 3/15/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/15/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/15/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ITPOF stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $25.02. 22,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,935. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.93. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.12. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 25.19%.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

