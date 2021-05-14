Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Altice USA (ATUS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) in the last few weeks:

5/6/2021 – Altice USA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Altice USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $44.00 to $40.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Altice USA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Altice reported mixed first-quarter 2021 results with the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but the top line missing the same. It is well poised to benefit from the launch of wireless services, coupled with growth in advertising and news platforms. The company has accelerated the deployment of 1-gig services and has covered more than 1 million households with fiber-to-the-home technology. It is rolling out enhanced data and services for business customers to strengthen its market presence. The company has augmented its footprint in North Carolina with the acquisition of Morris Broadband. Further, it is on track with its five-year plan to build a fiber-to-the-home network and deploy its home communications hub. However, intense competition from established players, high programming costs and forex woes pose headwinds for Altice.”

4/30/2021 – Altice USA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Altice USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $44.00 to $40.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Altice USA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Altice USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Altice USA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $41.00.

4/9/2021 – Altice USA was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $41.00.

4/9/2021 – Altice USA was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $41.00.

3/22/2021 – Altice USA is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Altice USA is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $36.83 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.62 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.16.

Get Altice USA Inc alerts:

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Altice USA’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,781.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles Stewart sold 32,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $1,181,031.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,387,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,534,240.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 199,734 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,900. Insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth about $2,255,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Altice USA by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Altice USA by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.