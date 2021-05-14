Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Enbridge (ENB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Enbridge (TSE: ENB) in the last few weeks:

5/12/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$51.00 to C$54.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$50.00 to C$54.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$50.00 to C$52.00.

5/7/2021 – Enbridge had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$52.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Enbridge was given a new C$51.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Enbridge had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$54.00 to C$53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Enbridge was given a new C$50.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Enbridge had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$52.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Enbridge had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$51.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Enbridge was given a new C$51.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Enbridge was given a new C$51.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Enbridge had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$51.00 price target on the stock.

Enbridge stock traded up C$0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$47.20. 16,508,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,634,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.59. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$35.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$46.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.41.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$10.01 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 3.0099998 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 104.51%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

