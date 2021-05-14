Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MacroGenics (MGNX)

MacroGenics (NASDAQ: MGNX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/6/2021 – MacroGenics had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – MacroGenics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – MacroGenics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

5/3/2021 – MacroGenics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – MacroGenics had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – MacroGenics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – MacroGenics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – MacroGenics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – MacroGenics was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

NASDAQ MGNX traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.27. 535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,164. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.30. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $36.48.

Get MacroGenics Inc alerts:

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 65.84%. As a group, analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Karrels sold 15,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $125,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,666 shares of company stock worth $1,351,243 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 6,027,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,989,000 after buying an additional 123,409 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,207,000 after buying an additional 678,774 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,102,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,678,000 after buying an additional 430,499 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 1,751.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,706,000 after buying an additional 1,179,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 947,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,163,000 after purchasing an additional 62,382 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.