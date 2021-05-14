Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cardiff Oncology (CRDF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ: CRDF) recently:

5/10/2021 – Cardiff Oncology had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Cardiff Oncology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Cardiff Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/28/2021 – Cardiff Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Cardiff Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/20/2021 – Cardiff Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Cardiff Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/12/2021 – Cardiff Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Cardiff Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/31/2021 – Cardiff Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CRDF opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $318.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.80. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.88.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 4,990.52% and a negative return on equity of 95.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rodney S. Markin acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,928.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,107.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John P. Brancaccio acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $32,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,247. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 12,325 shares of company stock valued at $128,209 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $833,000. Caxton Corp lifted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,114,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,046,000 after purchasing an additional 269,676 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $2,834,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 109,727 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Management LLC lifted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 568,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 308,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

