Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ITV (ITV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ITV (LON: ITV) recently:
- 5/6/2021 – ITV had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – ITV had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.70). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2021 – ITV had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 112 ($1.46) to GBX 117 ($1.53). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/4/2021 – ITV had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Shares of ITV traded up GBX 2.05 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 129 ($1.69). The stock had a trading volume of 12,496,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,360,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ITV plc has a 12 month low of GBX 54.16 ($0.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 129.95 ($1.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.19 billion and a PE ratio of 18.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 122.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 108.77.
In other ITV news, insider Duncan Painter acquired 82,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £99,325.27 ($129,769.10). Also, insider Mary Harris acquired 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £3,066.14 ($4,005.93).
