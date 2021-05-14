Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ITV (ITV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ITV (LON: ITV) recently:

5/6/2021 – ITV had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – ITV had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.70). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – ITV had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 112 ($1.46) to GBX 117 ($1.53). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – ITV had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shares of ITV traded up GBX 2.05 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 129 ($1.69). The stock had a trading volume of 12,496,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,360,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ITV plc has a 12 month low of GBX 54.16 ($0.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 129.95 ($1.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.19 billion and a PE ratio of 18.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 122.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 108.77.

Get ITV plc alerts:

In other ITV news, insider Duncan Painter acquired 82,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £99,325.27 ($129,769.10). Also, insider Mary Harris acquired 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £3,066.14 ($4,005.93).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for ITV plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.