WePower Tops One Day Volume of $1.42 Million (WPR)

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 14th. WePower has a total market cap of $25.26 million and $1.42 million worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WePower has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. One WePower coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0367 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WePower alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.65 or 0.00094374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00019948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $593.86 or 0.01201367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00068536 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.22 or 0.00115748 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00063868 BTC.

WePower Coin Profile

WePower is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. WePower’s official website is wepower.network . The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

WePower Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WePower should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WePower using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WePower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WePower and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.