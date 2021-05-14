West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 537 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.4% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,820,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,998 shares of company stock worth $68,128,083 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities lowered PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $240.80 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.02 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.87, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

