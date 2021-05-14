Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.57.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,821. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.66%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

