Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Position Reduced by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,166 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 87.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Summit Insights upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.70.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $66.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.08 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $74.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

